How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

Belinda BencicVictoria Azarenka

13

World Rank

20

28-13

2022 Match Record

14-9

62-35

2022 Set Record

30-18

Ladies Open Lausanne

Last Tournament

French Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance

  • Bencic lost her most recent match, 3-6, 6-7 versus Petra Martic in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne on July 15, 2022.
  • In her most recent match, Azarenka lost 1-6, 3-6 against Xiyu Wang in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
  • Bencic has played 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games this year, and 75.6% of her service games.
  • Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.8% of her service games.
  • Azarenka has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 54.0% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches).
  • Azarenka has won 67.1% of her service games this year, and 41.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Azarenka has won 35.4% of her return games and 72.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
