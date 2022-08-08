How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

Belinda Bencic Victoria Azarenka 13 World Rank 20 28-13 2022 Match Record 14-9 62-35 2022 Set Record 30-18 Ladies Open Lausanne Last Tournament French Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance