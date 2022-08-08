How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.
How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Azarenka Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Victoria Azarenka
13
World Rank
20
28-13
2022 Match Record
14-9
62-35
2022 Set Record
30-18
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
French Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance
- Bencic lost her most recent match, 3-6, 6-7 versus Petra Martic in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne on July 15, 2022.
- In her most recent match, Azarenka lost 1-6, 3-6 against Xiyu Wang in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Bencic has played 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games this year, and 75.6% of her service games.
- Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.8% of her service games.
- Azarenka has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 54.0% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches).
- Azarenka has won 67.1% of her service games this year, and 41.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Azarenka has won 35.4% of her return games and 72.2% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
