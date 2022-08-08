Skip to main content

How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Katherine Sebov at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the location where Yulia Putintseva and Katherine Sebov will meet for their August 8 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Katherine Sebov vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sebov vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Katherine SebovYulia Putintseva

296

World Rank

42

N/A

2022 Match Record

20-14

N/A

2022 Set Record

44-35

WTA Chicago Women's Open

Last Tournament

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Katherine Sebov vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance

  • Sebov last played on August 22, 2021, a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 59-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 of the WTA Chicago Women's Open.
  • In her most recent match, Putintseva came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Diane Parry in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.
  • Through 34 matches so far this year, Putintseva has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 53.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Putintseva has won 63.8% of her service games and 40.7% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her service games and 40.5% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
