How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Katherine Sebov at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the location where Yulia Putintseva and Katherine Sebov will meet for their August 8 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Katherine Sebov vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebov vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Katherine Sebov
|Yulia Putintseva
296
World Rank
42
N/A
2022 Match Record
20-14
N/A
2022 Set Record
44-35
WTA Chicago Women's Open
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Katherine Sebov vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- Sebov last played on August 22, 2021, a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 59-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 of the WTA Chicago Women's Open.
- In her most recent match, Putintseva came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Diane Parry in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Putintseva has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 53.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Putintseva has won 63.8% of her service games and 40.7% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her service games and 40.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
