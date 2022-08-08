How to Watch National Bank Open, First Round: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The action in Montreal and Toronto continues on Monday with the First Round of the Canada Masters, also known as the National Bank Open.

The Canadian Open, also known as the National Bank Open, is an annual tournament held in Ontario and Quebec. The men's competition is a Masters 1000 on the ATP Tour, while the women's event is a WTA 1000 tournament on the WTA Tour. This year in the 2022 edition of the Canada Masters, the men's bracket will be held at IGA Stadium in Montreal, while the women's will be competing at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. Currently, Daniil Medvedev holds the 2021 singles title after defeating Reilly Opelka in the final last year. Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, holds the 2021 women's singles title after defeating Karolína Plisková.

The No. 4 world ranked and five-time Canadian Open champion Rafael Nadal has had to withdraw from the competition in Montreal due to his ongoing abdominal issue which the Spaniard aggravated during his quarterfinal matchup against Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon on July 6.

Meanwhile, the No. 6 ranked Novak Djokovic has also had to withdraw from the Canadian Open due to Canada's ongoing policy of not allowing international travelers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

The action in the first round of the National Bank Open begins on Monday at IGA Stadium in Montreal for the men's singles event.

