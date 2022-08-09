How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Ajla Tomljanovic and Veronika Kudermetova going toe to toe on August 9 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudermetova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Ajla Tomljanovic
18
World Rank
72
31-14
2022 Match Record
22-18
51-38
2022 Set Record
47-40
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- Kudermetova is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, to No. 45-ranked Shelby Rogers, 3-6, 4-6.
- Tomljanovic defeated Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Kudermetova has played 45 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 72.6% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 74.4% of her service games and 30.4% of her return games.
- Tomljanovic has played 40 matches this year (winning 51.4% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Tomljanovic has won 64% of her service games this year, and 37.8% of her return games.
- Tomljanovic has won 38.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 55.9% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
