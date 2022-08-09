Skip to main content

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Ajla Tomljanovic and Veronika Kudermetova going toe to toe on August 9 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudermetova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Veronika KudermetovaAjla Tomljanovic

18

World Rank

72

31-14

2022 Match Record

22-18

51-38

2022 Set Record

47-40

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • Kudermetova is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, to No. 45-ranked Shelby Rogers, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Tomljanovic defeated Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Kudermetova has played 45 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 72.6% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 74.4% of her service games and 30.4% of her return games.
  • Tomljanovic has played 40 matches this year (winning 51.4% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Tomljanovic has won 64% of her service games this year, and 37.8% of her return games.
  • Tomljanovic has won 38.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 55.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
