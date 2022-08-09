How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Check out Tennis Channel to view Tuesday's bout between No. 13 Belinda Bencic and No. 73 Tereza Martincova in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Martincova Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Tereza Martincova
13
World Rank
73
28-13
2022 Match Record
15-17
62-35
2022 Set Record
31-38
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova Recent Performance
- In her last match, Bencic was defeated 3-6, 6-7 against Petra Martic in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.
- Martincova is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Marina Stakusic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
- So far this year, Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games and 75.6% of her service games.
- Bencic has won 74.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
- Martincova has played 32 matches this year (winning 49.3% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Martincova has won 29.3% of her return games and 64.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Martincova has won 63.6% of her games on serve, and 31.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)