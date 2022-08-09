Skip to main content

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to view Tuesday's bout between No. 13 Belinda Bencic and No. 73 Tereza Martincova in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Martincova Matchup Info

Belinda BencicTereza Martincova

13

World Rank

73

28-13

2022 Match Record

15-17

62-35

2022 Set Record

31-38

Ladies Open Lausanne

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Bencic was defeated 3-6, 6-7 against Petra Martic in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.
  • Martincova is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Marina Stakusic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
  • So far this year, Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games and 75.6% of her service games.
  • Bencic has won 74.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
  • Martincova has played 32 matches this year (winning 49.3% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Martincova has won 29.3% of her return games and 64.9% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Martincova has won 63.6% of her games on serve, and 31.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Wells Fargo vs. Greenwich: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Aug 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41, right) reacts after a home run hit by second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41, right) reacts after a home run hit by second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago