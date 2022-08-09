How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Benoit Paire and Yoshihito Nishioka on Tuesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Paire vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
|Benoit Paire
|Yoshihito Nishioka
112
World Rank
96
8-21
2022 Match Record
19-15
27-48
2022 Set Record
42-44
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Paire defeated No. 100-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
- In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Nishioka was beaten in the finals by No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 3-6.
- In his 29 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Paire has played an average of 26.7 games (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Paire has won 67.3% of his service games and 19.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Paire has won 18.1% of his return games and 73.2% of his service games.
- Nishioka has played 34 matches so far this year, and 24.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Nishioka has won 73.4% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.
- Nishioka has won 75.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 26% of his return games.
How To Watch
