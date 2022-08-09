Skip to main content

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Benoit Paire and Yoshihito Nishioka on Tuesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Paire vs. Nishioka Matchup Info

Benoit PaireYoshihito Nishioka

112

World Rank

96

8-21

2022 Match Record

19-15

27-48

2022 Set Record

42-44

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Paire defeated No. 100-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
  • In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Nishioka was beaten in the finals by No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 3-6.
  • In his 29 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Paire has played an average of 26.7 games (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Paire has won 67.3% of his service games and 19.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Paire has won 18.1% of his return games and 73.2% of his service games.
  • Nishioka has played 34 matches so far this year, and 24.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Nishioka has won 73.4% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.
  • Nishioka has won 75.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 26% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
