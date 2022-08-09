Skip to main content

How to watch Claire Liu vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo take on Claire Liu in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tuesday.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sorribes Tormo vs. Liu Matchup Info

Sara Sorribes TormoClaire Liu

41

World Rank

81

19-13

2022 Match Record

15-13

41-30

2022 Set Record

31-30

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu Recent Performance

  • Sorribes Tormo last played on July 23, 2022, a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 45-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu in the semifinals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.
  • Liu defeated No. 341-ranked Ellen Perez 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
  • Sorribes Tormo has played 32 matches this year across all court types, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sorribes Tormo has won 61% of her games on serve, and 48.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has won 45.2% of her return games and 60% of her service games.
  • Liu has played 28 matches so far this year (winning 50.0% of games across all court types), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • Liu has won 62.2% of her service games this year, and 33.7% of her return games.
  • Liu has won 62.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.5% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

