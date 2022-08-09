How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Madison Brengle at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Cori Gauff and Madison Brengle going toe to toe on August 9 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 9

Tuesday, August 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Brengle vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Madison Brengle Cori Gauff 64 World Rank 11 15-16 2022 Match Record 27-14 31-29 2022 Set Record 57-31 Citi Open Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 32 Last Result Quarterfinal

Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance