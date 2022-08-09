How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Madison Brengle at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Cori Gauff and Madison Brengle going toe to toe on August 9 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Brengle vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Madison Brengle
|Cori Gauff
64
World Rank
11
15-16
2022 Match Record
27-14
31-29
2022 Set Record
57-31
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- Brengle beat Christina McHale 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Gauff is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-7, 2-6.
- In her 31 matches this year across all court types, Brengle has played an average of 18.6 games (18.6 in three-set matches).
- Brengle has won 41% of her return games this year, and 53.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brengle has won 56.3% of her games on serve, and 42.9% on return.
- Gauff has played 41 matches this year, and 19.9 games per match across all court types (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 39.5% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 74.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 33% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
