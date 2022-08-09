Skip to main content

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Shuai Zhang playing Cristina Bucsa on August 9.

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Bucsa Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangCristina Bucsa

40

World Rank

123

23-20

2022 Match Record

21-12

42-40

2022 Set Record

47-33

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance

  • Zhang dropped her last match, 4-6, 2-6 versus Madison Keys in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 1, 2022.
  • Bucsa beat No. 59-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
  • In her 43 matches so far this year across all court types, Zhang has played an average of 19 games (19 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zhang has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 32.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Zhang has won 28.8% of her return games and 66% of her service games.
  • Bucsa has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bucsa has won 61.4% of her games on serve, and 41.1% on return.
  • On hard courts, Bucsa has won 53.8% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
