How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Shuai Zhang playing Cristina Bucsa on August 9.
How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhang vs. Bucsa Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Cristina Bucsa
40
World Rank
123
23-20
2022 Match Record
21-12
42-40
2022 Set Record
47-33
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance
- Zhang dropped her last match, 4-6, 2-6 versus Madison Keys in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 1, 2022.
- Bucsa beat No. 59-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- In her 43 matches so far this year across all court types, Zhang has played an average of 19 games (19 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zhang has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 32.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Zhang has won 28.8% of her return games and 66% of her service games.
- Bucsa has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bucsa has won 61.4% of her games on serve, and 41.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Bucsa has won 53.8% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)