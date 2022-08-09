How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Kaia Kanepi matching up with Naomi Osaka on August 9.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Osaka Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Naomi Osaka
37
World Rank
41
21-11
2022 Match Record
14-7
46-31
2022 Set Record
27-16
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Result
Round of 16
Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance
- Kanepi lost her last match, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the Citi Open on August 7, 2022.
- Osaka was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 4, 2022.
- Kanepi has played 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Kanepi has won 33.6% of her return games this year, and 71.1% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kanepi has won 69.5% of her service games and 41.5% of her return games.
- Osaka has played 21 matches this year, and 18.2 games per match across all court surfaces (18.2 in three-set matches).
- Osaka has won 32.3% of her return games this year, and 79.3% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Osaka has won 81.9% of her service games and 32.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
