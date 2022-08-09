Skip to main content

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Kaia Kanepi matching up with Naomi Osaka on August 9.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kanepi vs. Osaka Matchup Info

Kaia KanepiNaomi Osaka

37

World Rank

41

21-11

2022 Match Record

14-7

46-31

2022 Set Record

27-16

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Result

Round of 16

Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance

  • Kanepi lost her last match, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the Citi Open on August 7, 2022.
  • Osaka was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 4, 2022.
  • Kanepi has played 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kanepi has won 33.6% of her return games this year, and 71.1% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kanepi has won 69.5% of her service games and 41.5% of her return games.
  • Osaka has played 21 matches this year, and 18.2 games per match across all court surfaces (18.2 in three-set matches).
  • Osaka has won 32.3% of her return games this year, and 79.3% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Osaka has won 81.9% of her service games and 32.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
