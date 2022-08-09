How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Madison Brengle and Cori Gauff are scheduled to go head to head on Tuesday, August 9 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Brengle vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Madison Brengle
|Cori Gauff
61
World Rank
11
15-16
2022 Match Record
27-14
31-29
2022 Set Record
57-31
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- Brengle beat Christina McHale 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Gauff is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-7, 2-6.
- Brengle has played 31 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 18.6 games per match (18.6 in three-set matches).
- Brengle has won 53.4% of her service games so far this year, and 41.0% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brengle has won 56.3% of her games on serve, and 42.9% on return.
- Gauff has played 41 matches so far this year, and 19.9 games per match across all court surfaces (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games so far this year, and 39.5% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 33.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.5% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
