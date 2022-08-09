Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Brengle and Cori Gauff are scheduled to go head to head on Tuesday, August 9 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Brengle vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Madison BrengleCori Gauff

61

World Rank

11

15-16

2022 Match Record

27-14

31-29

2022 Set Record

57-31

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance

  • Brengle beat Christina McHale 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Gauff is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-7, 2-6.
  • Brengle has played 31 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 18.6 games per match (18.6 in three-set matches).
  • Brengle has won 53.4% of her service games so far this year, and 41.0% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brengle has won 56.3% of her games on serve, and 42.9% on return.
  • Gauff has played 41 matches so far this year, and 19.9 games per match across all court surfaces (19.9 in three-set matches).
  • Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games so far this year, and 39.5% of her return games.
  • Gauff has won 33.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.5% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
