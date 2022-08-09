How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Brengle and Cori Gauff are scheduled to go head to head on Tuesday, August 9 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 9

Tuesday, August 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Brengle vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Madison Brengle Cori Gauff 61 World Rank 11 15-16 2022 Match Record 27-14 31-29 2022 Set Record 57-31 Citi Open Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 32 Last Result Quarterfinal

Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance