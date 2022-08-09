Skip to main content

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 features Naomi Osaka and Kaia Kanepi going toe to toe on August 9 at Aviva Centre. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kanepi vs. Osaka Matchup Info

Kaia KanepiNaomi Osaka

31

World Rank

39

21-11

2022 Match Record

14-7

46-31

2022 Set Record

27-16

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Result

Round of 16

Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Kanepi lost 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the Citi Open.
  • Osaka lost her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 4, 2022.
  • Kanepi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Kanepi has won 71.1% of her service games and 33.6% of her return games.
  • Kanepi has won 41.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.5% of her service games.
  • Through 21 matches so far this year, Osaka has played 18.2 games per match (18.2 in three-set matches) and won 56.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Osaka has won 79.3% of her service games and 32.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Osaka has won 81.9% of her service games and 32.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Claire Liu vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Madison Brengle at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago