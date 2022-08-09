How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 features Naomi Osaka and Kaia Kanepi going toe to toe on August 9 at Aviva Centre. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Osaka Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Naomi Osaka
31
World Rank
39
21-11
2022 Match Record
14-7
46-31
2022 Set Record
27-16
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Result
Round of 16
Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Kanepi lost 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the Citi Open.
- Osaka lost her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 4, 2022.
- Kanepi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Kanepi has won 71.1% of her service games and 33.6% of her return games.
- Kanepi has won 41.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.5% of her service games.
- Through 21 matches so far this year, Osaka has played 18.2 games per match (18.2 in three-set matches) and won 56.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Osaka has won 79.3% of her service games and 32.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Osaka has won 81.9% of her service games and 32.7% of her return games.
