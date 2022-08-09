How to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Watch Sara Sorribes Tormo and Claire Liu go toe to toe in Tuesday's Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Sorribes Tormo vs. Liu Matchup Info
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Claire Liu
39
World Rank
79
19-13
2022 Match Record
15-13
41-30
2022 Set Record
31-30
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu Recent Performance
- Sorribes Tormo was defeated in her last match, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Irina-Camelia Begu in the semifinals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on July 23, 2022.
- Liu defeated Ellen Perez 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Sorribes Tormo has played 32 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Sorribes Tormo has won 48.5% of her return games this year, and 61.0% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has won 60.0% of her service games and 45.2% of her return games.
- Liu has played 28 matches so far this year, and 20.6 games per match across all court surfaces (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Liu has won 62.2% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
- Liu has won 62.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)