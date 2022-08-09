Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Watch Shuai Zhang and Cristina Bucsa go toe to toe in Tuesday's Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Bucsa Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangCristina Bucsa

40

World Rank

123

23-20

2022 Match Record

21-12

42-40

2022 Set Record

47-33

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance

  • In her previous tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Zhang was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 27-ranked Madison Keys, 4-6, 2-6.
  • Bucsa beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Zhang has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • Zhang has won 65.9% of her service games so far this year, and 32.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Zhang has won 66.0% of her service games and 28.8% of her return games.
  • Through 33 matches this year, Bucsa has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Bucsa has won 41.1% of her return games and 61.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Bucsa has won 28.6% of her return games and 53.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
