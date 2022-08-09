How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Watch Shuai Zhang and Cristina Bucsa go toe to toe in Tuesday's Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhang vs. Bucsa Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Cristina Bucsa
40
World Rank
123
23-20
2022 Match Record
21-12
42-40
2022 Set Record
47-33
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Zhang was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 27-ranked Madison Keys, 4-6, 2-6.
- Bucsa beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Zhang has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
- Zhang has won 65.9% of her service games so far this year, and 32.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Zhang has won 66.0% of her service games and 28.8% of her return games.
- Through 33 matches this year, Bucsa has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Bucsa has won 41.1% of her return games and 61.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Bucsa has won 28.6% of her return games and 53.8% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)