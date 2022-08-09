How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
On Tuesday, August 9, watch Tennis Channel to witness Belinda Bencic play Tereza Martincova in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Martincova Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Tereza Martincova
12
World Rank
71
28-13
2022 Match Record
15-17
62-35
2022 Set Record
31-38
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova Recent Performance
- Bencic is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Ladies Open Lausanne, to No. 85-ranked Petra Martic, 3-6, 6-7.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Martincova beat Marina Stakusic, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
- Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games and 75.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bencic has won 74.8% of her games on serve, and 34.9% on return.
- In her 32 matches this year, Martincova has played an average of 21.6 games across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martincova has won 64.9% of her games on serve, and 29.3% on return.
- Martincova has won 63.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 31.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Start your free trial today!)