How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Fire up Tennis Channel on Tuesday to see the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Veronika Kudermetova going head to head against Ajla Tomljanovic.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudermetova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Ajla Tomljanovic
19
World Rank
69
31-14
2022 Match Record
22-18
51-38
2022 Set Record
47-40
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Kudermetova came up short 3-6, 4-6 against Shelby Rogers in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Tomljanovic beat No. 85-ranked Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Kudermetova has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 45 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Kudermetova has won 32.2% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.
- Kudermetova has won 30.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.4% of her service games.
- Tomljanovic has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 40 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 64.0% of her service games and 37.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 55.9% of her service games and 38.3% of her return games.
