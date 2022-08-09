How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Benoit Paire at the National Bank Open
Benoit Paire and Yoshihito Nishioka are set to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 9
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Paire vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
|Benoit Paire
|Yoshihito Nishioka
112
World Rank
96
8-21
2022 Match Record
19-15
27-48
2022 Set Record
42-44
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Paire defeated No. 100-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
- Nishioka most recently played on August 7, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios in the finals of the Citi Open.
- In his 29 matches this year across all court types, Paire has played an average of 26.7 games (23.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paire has won 67.3% of his games on serve, and 19.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Paire has won 18.1% of his return games and 73.2% of his service games.
- Nishioka has played 34 matches so far this year, and 24.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Nishioka has won 73.4% of his service games so far this year, and 23.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Nishioka has won 26% of his return games and 75.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)