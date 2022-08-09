How to Watch National Bank Open - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The early rounds of the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open is wrapping up the early rounds today for the men and the women today. The men are playing in Montreal, Canada and the women are playing in Toronto, Canada this year on hard surfaces outside as the 100+ year tournament continues with the top-ranked players taking the court. For the men, Matteo Berrettini is in action this morning for the men, with Coco Gauff for the women this morning.

How to Watch Canada - Early Rounds today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Canada - Early Rounds online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first day of action in Canada for the men saw several competitive matches and some amazing moments from games, to sets and matches overall:

For the men this morning, 11th-ranked Berrettini takes on Pablo Carreño Busta as the top-ranked player in the early round.

Also in action are Tommy Paul, Marin Čilić, Gael Monfils, Grigor Dimitrov as well as many others looking to get to the third round of this tournament and push through for a championship midway through the tennis season.

Over in the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka, Elise Mertens and Gauff are also taking the court this morning.

There are also doubles matches for the men's and women’s draws, but with the fields split up into different regions in Canada, there are no mixed doubles pairings for this tournament.

The action will continue over on MSG today as the first and second-round matches wrap up here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.