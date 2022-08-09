How to Watch National Bank Open: First & Second Round: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The early rounds continue in Canada for the National Bank Open with the first and second rounds today.

The afternoon matches at the National Bank Open in Canada feature several highly ranked and terrific women's singles players with a few huge pairings. The women are playing this year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu all in action, plus Maria Sakkari taking on Sloane Stephens. For the men, Cameron Norrie, Nick Kyrgios, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Schwartzman and Andy Murray are all in action this afternoon as well as the first round wraps up and the second round begins today.

How to Watch National Bank Open: First & Second Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Sloane Stephens advanced in the first round after a three-set challenge from Sofia Kenin (6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5) setting up a huge match today:

The biggest match of the day for the women features Sakkari taking on Stephens in a battle of two of the best women’s singles players in the world today. Sakkari has been the third-ranked player in the world since March but has not won a tournament this year as she looks to snap that streak.

Stephens has one singles title this year and seven total for her career as the 29-year-old is having a resurgence this season.

Also in action for the women in a competitive match, 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina is challenged by Bianca Andreescu.

Over in the men’s draw, the biggest match on the schedule features 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz taking on the former top-ranked player in the world Andy Murray.

The second round also starts with eighth-ranked Hurkacz challenged by Emil Ruusuvuori in what could be the match of the day.

