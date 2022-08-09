Skip to main content

How to Watch National Bank Open: First & Second Round: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The early rounds continue in Canada for the National Bank Open with the first and second rounds today.

The afternoon matches at the National Bank Open in Canada feature several highly ranked and terrific women's singles players with a few huge pairings. The women are playing this year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu all in action, plus Maria Sakkari taking on Sloane Stephens. For the men, Cameron Norrie, Nick Kyrgios, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Schwartzman and Andy Murray are all in action this afternoon as well as the first round wraps up and the second round begins today.

How to Watch National Bank Open: First & Second Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch National Bank Open: First & Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sloane Stephens advanced in the first round after a three-set challenge from Sofia Kenin (6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5) setting up a huge match today:

The biggest match of the day for the women features Sakkari taking on Stephens in a battle of two of the best women’s singles players in the world today. Sakkari has been the third-ranked player in the world since March but has not won a tournament this year as she looks to snap that streak.

Stephens has one singles title this year and seven total for her career as the 29-year-old is having a resurgence this season.

Also in action for the women in a competitive match, 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina is challenged by Bianca Andreescu.

Over in the men’s draw, the biggest match on the schedule features 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz taking on the former top-ranked player in the world Andy Murray.

The second round also starts with eighth-ranked Hurkacz challenged by Emil Ruusuvuori in what could be the match of the day. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

National Bank Open: First & Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis
Tennis

How to Watch National Bank Open: First & Second Round: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas22 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch National Bank Open - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Missouri State Champ vs New England: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina33 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Claire Liu vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago