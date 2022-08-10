Skip to main content

How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Jannik Sinner at the National Bank Open

Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, which includes Jannik Sinner squaring off against Adrian Mannarino on August 10.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sinner vs. Mannarino Matchup Info

Jannik SinnerAdrian Mannarino

12

World Rank

70

30-10

2022 Match Record

18-22

75-30

2022 Set Record

46-56

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Winner

Last Result

Round of 32

Jannik Sinner vs. Adrian Mannarino Recent Performance

  • Sinner won his most recent match, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 over Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 31, 2022.
  • Mannarino beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Sinner has played 40 matches so far this year across all court types, and 26.2 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Sinner has won 28.1% of his return games so far this year, and 83.4% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Sinner has won 25.9% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games.
  • Mannarino has played 24.6 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in his 40 matches this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Mannarino has won 21.0% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Mannarino has won 77.1% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
