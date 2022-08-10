How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Iga Swiatek at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the destination where Ajla Tomljanovic and Iga Swiatek will meet for their August 10 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Iga Swiatek Ajla Tomljanovic 1 World Rank 72 46-5 2022 Match Record 23-18 94-20 2022 Set Record 49-41 Gdynia Last Tournament Citi Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 16

Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance