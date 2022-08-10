How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Iga Swiatek at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the destination where Ajla Tomljanovic and Iga Swiatek will meet for their August 10 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Ajla Tomljanovic
1
World Rank
72
46-5
2022 Match Record
23-18
94-20
2022 Set Record
49-41
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the Gdynia, Swiatek was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 45-ranked Caroline Garcia, 1-6, 6-1, 4-6.
- In the Round of 64, Tomljanovic was victorious 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 against Veronika Kudermetova on Tuesday.
- Through 51 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Swiatek has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) and won 65.8% of them.
- So far this year, Swiatek has won 76.7% of her service games and 54.7% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Swiatek has won 74.5% of her service games and 54.5% of her return games.
- Tomljanovic has played 41 matches this year, and 22.1 games per match across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.8% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.
- Tomljanovic has won 38.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 56.3% of her service games.
12:00 PM/EST
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)