How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Iga Swiatek at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the destination where Ajla Tomljanovic and Iga Swiatek will meet for their August 10 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Iga SwiatekAjla Tomljanovic

1

World Rank

72

46-5

2022 Match Record

23-18

94-20

2022 Set Record

49-41

Gdynia

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • In her previous tournament, the Gdynia, Swiatek was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 45-ranked Caroline Garcia, 1-6, 6-1, 4-6.
  • In the Round of 64, Tomljanovic was victorious 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 against Veronika Kudermetova on Tuesday.
  • Through 51 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Swiatek has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) and won 65.8% of them.
  • So far this year, Swiatek has won 76.7% of her service games and 54.7% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Swiatek has won 74.5% of her service games and 54.5% of her return games.
  • Tomljanovic has played 41 matches this year, and 22.1 games per match across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.8% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.
  • Tomljanovic has won 38.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 56.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
