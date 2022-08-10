How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 10 to watch the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Diego Schwartzman and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Schwartzman vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info
|Diego Schwartzman
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
15
World Rank
43
23-16
2022 Match Record
19-18
56-48
2022 Set Record
47-47
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Recent Performance
- Schwartzman defeated No. 36-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 61-ranked David Goffin in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Schwartzman has played 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games and 35.3% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.4% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches so far this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his games on serve, and 26.2% on return.
- On hard courts, Ramos-Vinolas has won 24.2% of his return games and 65.1% of his service games.
