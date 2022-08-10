Skip to main content

How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 10 to watch the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Diego Schwartzman and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Schwartzman vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info

Diego SchwartzmanAlbert Ramos-Vinolas

15

World Rank

43

23-16

2022 Match Record

19-18

56-48

2022 Set Record

47-47

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Recent Performance

  • Schwartzman defeated No. 36-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 61-ranked David Goffin in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Schwartzman has played 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games and 35.3% of his return games.
  • Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.4% of his return games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches so far this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his games on serve, and 26.2% on return.
  • On hard courts, Ramos-Vinolas has won 24.2% of his return games and 65.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
