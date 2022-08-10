How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal is the site where Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur will meet for their August 10 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

de Minaur vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Alex de Minaur Grigor Dimitrov 21 World Rank 19 28-16 2022 Match Record 19-14 69-45 2022 Set Record 44-36 Citi Open Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Alex de Minaur vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance