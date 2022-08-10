How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open
The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal is the site where Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur will meet for their August 10 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
de Minaur vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
|Alex de Minaur
|Grigor Dimitrov
21
World Rank
19
28-16
2022 Match Record
19-14
69-45
2022 Set Record
44-36
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Alex de Minaur vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance
- de Minaur is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 victory over No. 22-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Dimitrov beat No. 237-ranked Alexis Galarneau, 6-4, 7-5.
- de Minaur has played 44 matches this year across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- de Minaur has won 76.9% of his service games so far this year, and 31.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, de Minaur has won 30.9% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
- Dimitrov has played 33 matches this year, and 24.9 games per match across all court surfaces (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Dimitrov has won 80.1% of his service games this year, and 24.7% of his return games.
- Dimitrov has won 81.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.1% of his return games.
