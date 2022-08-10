Skip to main content

How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Bianca Vanessa Andreescu match up against Alize Cornet in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Andreescu vs. Cornet Matchup Info

Bianca Vanessa AndreescuAlize Cornet

53

World Rank

40

13-8

2022 Match Record

17-16

25-19

2022 Set Record

42-36

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Andreescu won 7-6, 6-4 against Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday.
  • Cornet defeated No. 34-ranked Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
  • Andreescu has played 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 69.8% of her games on serve, and 37.1% on return.
  • Andreescu has won 66.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 0.0% of her return games.
  • Cornet has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Cornet has won 38.5% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Cornet has won 33.0% of her return games and 65.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
