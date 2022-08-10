How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Bianca Vanessa Andreescu match up against Alize Cornet in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.
How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Alize Cornet at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Andreescu vs. Cornet Matchup Info
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Alize Cornet
53
World Rank
40
13-8
2022 Match Record
17-16
25-19
2022 Set Record
42-36
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Andreescu won 7-6, 6-4 against Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday.
- Cornet defeated No. 34-ranked Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
- Andreescu has played 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 69.8% of her games on serve, and 37.1% on return.
- Andreescu has won 66.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 0.0% of her return games.
- Cornet has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Cornet has won 38.5% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Cornet has won 33.0% of her return games and 65.6% of her service games.
