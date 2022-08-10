Skip to main content

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel is where you can watch Wednesday's match between Amanda Anisimova and Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Anisimova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Amanda AnisimovaKarolina Pliskova

22

World Rank

14

31-12

2022 Match Record

11-12

65-35

2022 Set Record

27-31

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Anisimova won 6-1, 6-3 versus Carol Zhao on Tuesday.
  • Pliskova defeated No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
  • Anisimova has played 43 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • Anisimova has won 71.8% of her service games this year, and 39.5% of her return games.
  • Anisimova has won 36.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.8% of her service games.
  • Pliskova has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 49.0% of games across all court types), and 24.5 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Pliskova has won 66.1% of her service games and 31.8% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Pliskova has won 60.3% of her service games and 34.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
