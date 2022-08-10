How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Wednesday's competition between Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rublev vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Daniel Evans
8
World Rank
39
35-12
2022 Match Record
13-17
79-40
2022 Set Record
29-38
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- Rublev most recently played on August 6, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 96-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the semifinals of the Citi Open.
- In the Round of 64, Evans was victorious 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 against Filip Krajinovic on Tuesday.
- In his 47 matches this year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 25.1 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Rublev has won 26.9% of his return games this year, and 83.1% of his service games.
- Rublev has won 28.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.1% of his service games.
- Evans has played 30 matches so far this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Evans has won 25.6% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
- Evans has won 76.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
