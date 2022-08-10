Skip to main content

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can see Wednesday's competition between Andrey Rublev and Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rublev vs. Evans Matchup Info

Andrey RublevDaniel Evans

8

World Rank

39

35-12

2022 Match Record

13-17

79-40

2022 Set Record

29-38

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • Rublev most recently played on August 6, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 96-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the semifinals of the Citi Open.
  • In the Round of 64, Evans was victorious 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 against Filip Krajinovic on Tuesday.
  • In his 47 matches this year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 25.1 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Rublev has won 26.9% of his return games this year, and 83.1% of his service games.
  • Rublev has won 28.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.1% of his service games.
  • Evans has played 30 matches so far this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Evans has won 25.6% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
  • Evans has won 76.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
