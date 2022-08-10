How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Sara Sorribes Tormo match up in Wednesday's Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
6
World Rank
41
20-15
2022 Match Record
19-13
48-39
2022 Set Record
41-30
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Semifinal
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Recent Performance
- Sabalenka last played on August 5, 2022, a 6-4, 5-7, 0-6 defeat by No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- In the Round of 64, Sorribes Tormo won 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 against Claire Liu on Tuesday.
- In her 35 matches this year across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 22.6 games (22.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sabalenka has won 36.9% of her return games and 67.2% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sabalenka has won 62.2% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
- In her 32 matches so far this year, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Sorribes Tormo has won 61% of her service games this year, and 48.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has won 45.2% of her return games and 60% of her service games.
