How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Sara Sorribes Tormo match up in Wednesday's Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info

Aryna SabalenkaSara Sorribes Tormo

6

World Rank

41

20-15

2022 Match Record

19-13

48-39

2022 Set Record

41-30

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Recent Performance

  • Sabalenka last played on August 5, 2022, a 6-4, 5-7, 0-6 defeat by No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • In the Round of 64, Sorribes Tormo won 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 against Claire Liu on Tuesday.
  • In her 35 matches this year across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 22.6 games (22.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Sabalenka has won 36.9% of her return games and 67.2% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sabalenka has won 62.2% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
  • In her 32 matches so far this year, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Sorribes Tormo has won 61% of her service games this year, and 48.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has won 45.2% of her return games and 60% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
