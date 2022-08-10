Skip to main content

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams on Wednesday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Williams Matchup Info

Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams Recent Performance

  • Bencic defeated No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Williams defeated No. 57-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
  • Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bencic has won 75.6% of her games on serve, and 33.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games and 74.8% of her service games.
  • Williams has played two matches so far this year (winning 56.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches).
  • Williams has won 37.5% of her return games this year, and 74.1% of her service games.
  • Williams has won 90% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.3% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
