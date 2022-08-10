How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams on Wednesday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.
How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Williams Matchup Info
Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams Recent Performance
- Bencic defeated No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Williams defeated No. 57-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
- Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bencic has won 75.6% of her games on serve, and 33.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games and 74.8% of her service games.
- Williams has played two matches so far this year (winning 56.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches).
- Williams has won 37.5% of her return games this year, and 74.1% of her service games.
- Williams has won 90% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)