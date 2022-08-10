How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Alize Cornet at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Wednesday's competition between Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Andreescu vs. Cornet Matchup Info
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Alize Cornet
53
World Rank
40
13-8
2022 Match Record
17-16
25-19
2022 Set Record
42-36
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Andreescu won 7-6, 6-4 versus Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 64, Cornet was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Caroline Garcia on Monday.
- In her 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Andreescu has played an average of 20.2 games (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Andreescu has won 69.8% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Andreescu has won 66.7% of her service games and 0.0% of her return games.
- Cornet has played 33 matches this year (winning 52.1% of games across all court types), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cornet has won 38.5% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Cornet has won 33.0% of her return games and 65.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
