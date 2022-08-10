Skip to main content

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Elise Mertens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Wednesday's match between No. 29 Camila Giorgi and No. 37 Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Elise MertensCamila Giorgi

37

World Rank

29

19-16

2022 Match Record

11-13

39-35

2022 Set Record

28-27

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Mertens defeated No. 54-ranked Anna Bondar, 7-6, 6-1.
  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Giorgi defeated No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu, 7-6, 6-2.
  • In her 35 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Mertens has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Mertens has won 64.2% of her service games and 38.6% of her return games.
  • Mertens has won 66.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 38% of her return games.
  • Through 24 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Giorgi has won 33.7% of her return games this year, and 64.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games and 23.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
