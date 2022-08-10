How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Elise Mertens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
To watch Wednesday's match between No. 29 Camila Giorgi and No. 37 Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Mertens vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Camila Giorgi
37
World Rank
29
19-16
2022 Match Record
11-13
39-35
2022 Set Record
28-27
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Mertens defeated No. 54-ranked Anna Bondar, 7-6, 6-1.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Giorgi defeated No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu, 7-6, 6-2.
- In her 35 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Mertens has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Mertens has won 64.2% of her service games and 38.6% of her return games.
- Mertens has won 66.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 38% of her return games.
- Through 24 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Giorgi has won 33.7% of her return games this year, and 64.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games and 23.4% of her return games.
