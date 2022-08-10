Skip to main content

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 10, turn on Tennis Channel to see Tommy Paul play Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info

Tommy PaulCarlos Alcaraz

34

World Rank

4

24-19

2022 Match Record

41-7

55-49

2022 Set Record

99-32

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 32

Last Result

Runner-Up

Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance

  • Paul beat Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Alcaraz is coming off a loss in the finals at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 10-ranked Jannik Sinner, 7-6, 1-6, 1-6.
  • Paul has played 24.9 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
  • Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.3% of his service games.
  • Alcaraz has played 48 matches this year (winning 58.1% of games across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Alcaraz has won 84.2% of his service games and 32.6% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Alcaraz has won 86.0% of his games on serve, and 34.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
