How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open
On Wednesday, August 10, turn on Tennis Channel to see Tommy Paul play Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Carlos Alcaraz
34
World Rank
4
24-19
2022 Match Record
41-7
55-49
2022 Set Record
99-32
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- Paul beat Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Alcaraz is coming off a loss in the finals at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 10-ranked Jannik Sinner, 7-6, 1-6, 1-6.
- Paul has played 24.9 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
- Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.3% of his service games.
- Alcaraz has played 48 matches this year (winning 58.1% of games across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Alcaraz has won 84.2% of his service games and 32.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Alcaraz has won 86.0% of his games on serve, and 34.9% on return.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)