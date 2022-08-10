How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Elena Rybakina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
On Wednesday, August 10, tune in to Tennis Channel to witness Elena Rybakina take on Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Cori Gauff
27
World Rank
11
27-15
2022 Match Record
27-14
58-31
2022 Set Record
57-31
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- Rybakina beat Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- Gauff defeated No. 64-ranked Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- Rybakina has played 42 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.5% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rybakina has won 79.6% of her games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
- Gauff has played 41 matches so far this year (winning 55.4% of games across all court types), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games and 39.5% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 33% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.5% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)