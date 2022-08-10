How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Andrey Rublev at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 8 Andrey Rublev and No. 39 Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rublev vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Daniel Evans
8
World Rank
39
35-12
2022 Match Record
13-17
79-40
2022 Set Record
29-38
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Rublev was beaten in the semifinals by No. 96-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 3-6, 4-6.
- Evans beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Through 47 matches so far this year (across all court types), Rublev has played 25.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- So far this year, Rublev has won 26.9% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rublev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- Evans has played 30 matches this year (winning 49.0% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Evans has won 72.9% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Evans has won 29.2% of his return games and 76.1% of his service games.
