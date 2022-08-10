Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Andrey Rublev at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 8 Andrey Rublev and No. 39 Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rublev vs. Evans Matchup Info

Andrey RublevDaniel Evans

8

World Rank

39

35-12

2022 Match Record

13-17

79-40

2022 Set Record

29-38

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Rublev was beaten in the semifinals by No. 96-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Evans beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Through 47 matches so far this year (across all court types), Rublev has played 25.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.6% of them.
  • So far this year, Rublev has won 26.9% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rublev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
  • Evans has played 30 matches this year (winning 49.0% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Evans has won 72.9% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Evans has won 29.2% of his return games and 76.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
