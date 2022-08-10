Skip to main content

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open

The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open features Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Diego Schwartzman going head to head on August 10 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Schwartzman vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info

Diego SchwartzmanAlbert Ramos-Vinolas

15

World Rank

43

23-16

2022 Match Record

19-18

56-48

2022 Set Record

47-47

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Schwartzman was victorious 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.
  • Ramos-Vinolas beat No. 61-ranked David Goffin 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Through 39 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Schwartzman has played 25.5 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 51.8% of them.
  • So far this year, Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games and 35.3% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
  • In his 37 matches so far this year, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.8 games across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games so far this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 24.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 65.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
