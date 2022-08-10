How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open
The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open features Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Diego Schwartzman going head to head on August 10 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Schwartzman vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info
|Diego Schwartzman
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
15
World Rank
43
23-16
2022 Match Record
19-18
56-48
2022 Set Record
47-47
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Schwartzman was victorious 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.
- Ramos-Vinolas beat No. 61-ranked David Goffin 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Through 39 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Schwartzman has played 25.5 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 51.8% of them.
- So far this year, Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games and 35.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
- In his 37 matches so far this year, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.8 games across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games so far this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 24.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 65.1% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)