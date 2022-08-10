How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
If you're wanting to check out No. 27 Elena Rybakina go toe to toe with No. 11 Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Cori Gauff
27
World Rank
11
27-15
2022 Match Record
27-14
58-31
2022 Set Record
57-31
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Rybakina won 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 versus Marie Bouzkova on Monday.
- Gauff is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 64-ranked Madison Brengle in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Rybakina has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.5% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
- Rybakina has won 30.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 79.6% of her service games.
- Gauff has played 41 matches so far this year (winning 55.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games so far this year, and 39.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Gauff has won 74.5% of her service games and 33% of her return games.
