Skip to main content

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to check out No. 27 Elena Rybakina go toe to toe with No. 11 Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Elena RybakinaCori Gauff

27

World Rank

11

27-15

2022 Match Record

27-14

58-31

2022 Set Record

57-31

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Elena Rybakina vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Rybakina won 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 versus Marie Bouzkova on Monday.
  • Gauff is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 64-ranked Madison Brengle in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Rybakina has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.5% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
  • Rybakina has won 30.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 79.6% of her service games.
  • Gauff has played 41 matches so far this year (winning 55.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
  • Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games so far this year, and 39.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Gauff has won 74.5% of her service games and 33% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago