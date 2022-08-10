How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Elise Mertens square off against Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.
How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Mertens vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Camila Giorgi
37
World Rank
29
19-16
2022 Match Record
11-13
39-35
2022 Set Record
28-27
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- Mertens beat No. 54-ranked Anna Bondar 7-6, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Giorgi beat No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu, 7-6, 6-2.
- Mertens has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 64.2% of her games on serve, and 38.6% on return.
- Mertens has won 38.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 66.2% of her service games.
- In her 24 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played an average of 22.2 games across all court types (22.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Giorgi has won 64.9% of her games on serve, and 33.7% on return.
- On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games and 23.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)