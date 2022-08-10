How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Elise Mertens square off against Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Elise Mertens Camila Giorgi 37 World Rank 29 19-16 2022 Match Record 11-13 39-35 2022 Set Record 28-27 Citi Open Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Elise Mertens vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance