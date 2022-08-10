How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 54 Yoshihito Nishioka and No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Nishioka vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
54
World Rank
9
19-15
2022 Match Record
29-16
42-44
2022 Set Record
76-47
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mifel Open
Runner-Up
Last Result
Semifinal
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- Nishioka beat No. 104-ranked Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In his most recent match, Auger-Aliassime lost 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the Mifel Open.
- Nishioka has played 34 matches this year across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Nishioka has won 73.4% of his service games this year, and 23.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Nishioka has won 26.0% of his return games and 75.8% of his service games.
- In his 45 matches this year, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.6 games across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.
