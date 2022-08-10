How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 10 to see the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, which includes a match between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Frances Tiafoe Taylor Fritz 24 World Rank 13 19-16 2022 Match Record 27-11 52-45 2022 Set Record 73-35 Citi Open Last Tournament Citi Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance