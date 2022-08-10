How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 10 to see the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, which includes a match between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Tiafoe vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|Taylor Fritz
24
World Rank
13
19-16
2022 Match Record
27-11
52-45
2022 Set Record
73-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Tiafoe beat No. 49-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Fritz beat No. 48-ranked Andy Murray, 6-1, 6-3.
- Tiafoe has played 35 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 28.7 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tiafoe has won 79.3% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
- Tiafoe has won 19.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 80.4% of his service games.
- Through 38 matches this year, Fritz has played 28.8 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Fritz has won 81.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.4% of his return games.
- Fritz has won 26.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.9% of his service games.
