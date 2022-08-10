Skip to main content

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 10 to see the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, which includes a match between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Frances TiafoeTaylor Fritz

24

World Rank

13

19-16

2022 Match Record

27-11

52-45

2022 Set Record

73-35

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Tiafoe beat No. 49-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Fritz beat No. 48-ranked Andy Murray, 6-1, 6-3.
  • Tiafoe has played 35 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 28.7 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tiafoe has won 79.3% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
  • Tiafoe has won 19.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 80.4% of his service games.
  • Through 38 matches this year, Fritz has played 28.8 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Fritz has won 81.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.4% of his return games.
  • Fritz has won 26.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.9% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:30
PM/EST
