How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open
The August 10 matchup between Gael Monfils and Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Gael Monfils
|Maxime Cressy
20
World Rank
31
12-6
2022 Match Record
29-19
30-12
2022 Set Record
74-54
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Monfils won 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 versus Pedro Martinez on Tuesday.
- Cressy defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Monfils has played 18 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Monfils has won 84.0% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Monfils has won 31.1% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.
- Through 48 matches so far this year, Cressy has played 27.9 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Cressy has won 86.1% of his service games and 17.0% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Cressy has won 17.8% of his return games and 87.7% of his service games.
