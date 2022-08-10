Skip to main content

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The August 10 matchup between Gael Monfils and Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Monfils vs. Cressy Matchup Info

Gael MonfilsMaxime Cressy

20

World Rank

31

12-6

2022 Match Record

29-19

30-12

2022 Set Record

74-54

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Monfils won 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 versus Pedro Martinez on Tuesday.
  • Cressy defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Monfils has played 18 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Monfils has won 84.0% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Monfils has won 31.1% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.
  • Through 48 matches so far this year, Cressy has played 27.9 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Cressy has won 86.1% of his service games and 17.0% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Cressy has won 17.8% of his return games and 87.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
