How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The August 10 matchup between Gael Monfils and Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Monfils vs. Cressy Matchup Info

Gael Monfils Maxime Cressy 20 World Rank 31 12-6 2022 Match Record 29-19 30-12 2022 Set Record 74-54 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance