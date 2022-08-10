How to watch Garbine Muguruza vs. Kaia Kanepi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The August 10 matchup between Kaia Kanepi and Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 can be seen on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Garbine Muguruza
31
World Rank
8
21-11
2022 Match Record
8-12
46-31
2022 Set Record
21-25
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 128
Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Kanepi beat No. 39-ranked Naomi Osaka, 7-6, 3-0.
- Muguruza most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 4-6, 0-6 loss to No. 88-ranked Greet Minnen in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Through 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Kanepi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 53.1% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kanepi has won 71.1% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kanepi has won 69.5% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
- Muguruza has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Muguruza has won 30.3% of her return games this year, and 68.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Muguruza has won 69.9% of her games on serve, and 33.7% on return.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)