How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open
On Wednesday, August 10, tune in to Tennis Channel to witness Alex de Minaur play Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
de Minaur vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
|Alex de Minaur
|Grigor Dimitrov
21
World Rank
19
28-16
2022 Match Record
19-14
69-45
2022 Set Record
44-36
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Alex de Minaur vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance
- de Minaur beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 64, Dimitrov was victorious 6-4, 7-5 against Alexis Galarneau on Tuesday.
- de Minaur has played 25.6 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in his 44 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- de Minaur has won 31.5% of his return games so far this year, and 76.9% of his service games.
- de Minaur has won 30.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 80.4% of his service games.
- Through 33 matches this year, Dimitrov has played 24.9 games per match (24 in three-set matches) and won 52.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Dimitrov has won 24.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.1% of his service games.
- Dimitrov has won 81.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)