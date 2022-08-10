How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 10 at Stade IGA, Pablo Carreno Busta and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune come together for a match in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Rune vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Pablo Carreno Busta 26 World Rank 23 23-21 2022 Match Record 19-16 58-48 2022 Set Record 48-40 Citi Open Last Tournament Hamburg European Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance