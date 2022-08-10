How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the location where Ajla Tomljanovic and Iga Swiatek will meet for their August 10 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Ajla Tomljanovic
1
World Rank
72
46-5
2022 Match Record
23-18
94-20
2022 Set Record
49-41
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Iga Swiatek vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- Swiatek dropped her last match, 1-6, 6-1, 4-6 against Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the Gdynia on July 29, 2022.
- Tomljanovic is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 win over No. 18-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Swiatek has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 51 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Swiatek has won 76.7% of her service games and 54.7% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Swiatek has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 54.5% on return.
- In her 41 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 22.1 games across all court surfaces (22.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tomljanovic has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 37.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 38.2% of her return games and 56.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)