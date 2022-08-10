Skip to main content

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Jack Draper face off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday.

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Draper vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Jack DraperStefanos Tsitsipas

82

World Rank

5

12-7

2022 Match Record

41-13

27-16

2022 Set Record

99-50

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance

  • Draper advanced via walkover in his most recent match, past Quentin Halys at the National Bank Open.
  • In his last match, Tsitsipas came up short 7-6, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7 versus Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
  • Draper has played 19 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.1 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Draper has won 26.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.7% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
  • Tsitsipas has played 54 matches so far this year, and 27.4 games per match across all court surfaces (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tsitsipas has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 86.4% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago