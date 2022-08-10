How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Jack Draper face off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Draper vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Jack Draper
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
82
World Rank
5
12-7
2022 Match Record
41-13
27-16
2022 Set Record
99-50
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- Draper advanced via walkover in his most recent match, past Quentin Halys at the National Bank Open.
- In his last match, Tsitsipas came up short 7-6, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7 versus Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
- Draper has played 19 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.1 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Draper has won 26.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- Tsitsipas has played 54 matches so far this year, and 27.4 games per match across all court surfaces (23.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tsitsipas has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 86.4% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
