Skip to main content

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open includes Adrian Mannarino and Jannik Sinner going head to head on August 10 at Stade IGA. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sinner vs. Mannarino Matchup Info

Jannik SinnerAdrian Mannarino

12

World Rank

70

30-10

2022 Match Record

18-22

75-30

2022 Set Record

46-56

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Winner

Last Result

Round of 32

Jannik Sinner vs. Adrian Mannarino Recent Performance

  • Sinner won his most recent match, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 over Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 31, 2022.
  • In the Round of 64, Mannarino won 6-3, 6-3 against Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday.
  • Sinner has played 40 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.2 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Sinner has won 28.1% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sinner has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
  • Mannarino has played 24.6 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in his 40 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Mannarino has won 21.0% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
  • Mannarino has won 22.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18838603
Baseball

How to Watch New Hampshire vs Massachusetts

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1013705399h
Soccer

How to Watch the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, Germany vs. Colombia

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18845994
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18744098
Baseball

How to Watch West Raleigh vs. Southwest

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago