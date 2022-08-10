How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel on August 10 to see No. 46 Jenson Brooksby match up against No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Brooksby vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info
|Jenson Brooksby
|Roberto Bautista Agut
46
World Rank
18
19-14
2022 Match Record
22-11
43-36
2022 Set Record
48-26
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Jenson Brooksby vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance
- Brooksby beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- Bautista Agut is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Brooksby has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22 games per match (21 in three-set matches).
- Brooksby has won 75.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Brooksby has won 79.6% of his service games and 30.8% of his return games.
- Bautista Agut has played 33 matches this year, and 22.2 games per match across all court surfaces (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Bautista Agut has won 32.3% of his return games so far this year, and 80.7% of his service games.
- Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.
