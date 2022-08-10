Skip to main content

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open

Check out Tennis Channel on August 10 to see No. 46 Jenson Brooksby match up against No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Brooksby vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info

Jenson BrooksbyRoberto Bautista Agut

46

World Rank

18

19-14

2022 Match Record

22-11

43-36

2022 Set Record

48-26

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Winner

Jenson Brooksby vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance

  • Brooksby beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 64.
  • Bautista Agut is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron in the Round of 64 on Monday.
  • Brooksby has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22 games per match (21 in three-set matches).
  • Brooksby has won 75.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.9% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Brooksby has won 79.6% of his service games and 30.8% of his return games.
  • Bautista Agut has played 33 matches this year, and 22.2 games per match across all court surfaces (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • Bautista Agut has won 32.3% of his return games so far this year, and 80.7% of his service games.
  • Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
