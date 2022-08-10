How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Wednesday's Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 slots Kaia Kanepi versus Garbine Muguruza at Aviva Centre. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Garbine Muguruza
31
World Rank
8
21-11
2022 Match Record
8-12
46-31
2022 Set Record
21-25
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 128
Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- Kanepi beat No. 39-ranked Naomi Osaka 7-6, 3-0 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Muguruza is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 88-ranked Greet Minnen, 4-6, 0-6.
- Kanepi has played 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Kanepi has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 33.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kanepi has won 69.5% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
- Through 20 matches this year, Muguruza has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) and won 49.3% of them (across all court types).
- Muguruza has won 68.4% of her service games so far this year, and 30.3% of her return games.
- Muguruza has won 69.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.7% of her return games.
