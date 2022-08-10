How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open

Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov are scheduled to square off on Wednesday, August 10 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Marin Cilic Karen Khachanov 16 World Rank 28 21-13 2022 Match Record 27-18 59-37 2022 Set Record 64-52 cinch Championships Last Tournament Citi Open Semifinal Last Result Round of 16

Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance