How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open
Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov are scheduled to square off on Wednesday, August 10 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Khachanov Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Karen Khachanov
16
World Rank
28
21-13
2022 Match Record
27-18
59-37
2022 Set Record
64-52
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance
- Cilic is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 157-ranked Borna Coric in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Khachanov beat Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- In his 34 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cilic has played an average of 27.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Cilic has won 85.5% of his service games this year, and 23.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Cilic has won 86.6% of his games on serve, and 19.7% on return.
- Khachanov has played 26.0 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches) in his 45 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Khachanov has won 80.2% of his service games this year, and 21.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Khachanov has won 21.8% of his return games and 81.3% of his service games.
