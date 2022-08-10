How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Amanda Anisimova match up against Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.
How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Anisimova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Karolina Pliskova
22
World Rank
14
31-12
2022 Match Record
11-12
65-35
2022 Set Record
27-31
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Anisimova won 6-1, 6-3 against Carol Zhao on Tuesday.
- Pliskova beat No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
- Through 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.3% of them.
- Anisimova has won 39.5% of her return games so far this year, and 71.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Anisimova has won 72.8% of her games on serve, and 36.1% on return.
- In her 23 matches this year, Pliskova has played an average of 24.5 games across all court surfaces (24.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Pliskova has won 31.8% of her return games and 66.1% of her service games.
- Pliskova has won 34.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 60.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)