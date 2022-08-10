Skip to main content

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Amanda Anisimova match up against Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Anisimova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Amanda AnisimovaKarolina Pliskova

22

World Rank

14

31-12

2022 Match Record

11-12

65-35

2022 Set Record

27-31

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Anisimova won 6-1, 6-3 against Carol Zhao on Tuesday.
  • Pliskova beat No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
  • Through 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.3% of them.
  • Anisimova has won 39.5% of her return games so far this year, and 71.8% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Anisimova has won 72.8% of her games on serve, and 36.1% on return.
  • In her 23 matches this year, Pliskova has played an average of 24.5 games across all court surfaces (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Pliskova has won 31.8% of her return games and 66.1% of her service games.
  • Pliskova has won 34.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 60.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
