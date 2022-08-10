How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open
The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open features Karen Khachanov and Marin Cilic going toe to toe on August 10 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Khachanov Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Karen Khachanov
16
World Rank
28
21-13
2022 Match Record
27-18
59-37
2022 Set Record
64-52
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance
- Cilic defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 64, Khachanov won 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 versus Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.
- Cilic has played 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 27.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cilic has won 85.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Cilic has won 19.7% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.
- Khachanov has played 45 matches so far this year (winning 51.1% of games across all court types), and 26.0 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Khachanov has won 80.2% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Khachanov has won 81.3% of his service games and 21.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)