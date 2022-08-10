Skip to main content

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open features Karen Khachanov and Marin Cilic going toe to toe on August 10 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Marin CilicKaren Khachanov

16

World Rank

28

21-13

2022 Match Record

27-18

59-37

2022 Set Record

64-52

cinch Championships

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance

  • Cilic defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • In the Round of 64, Khachanov won 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 versus Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.
  • Cilic has played 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 27.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cilic has won 85.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Cilic has won 19.7% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.
  • Khachanov has played 45 matches so far this year (winning 51.1% of games across all court types), and 26.0 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Khachanov has won 80.2% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Khachanov has won 81.3% of his service games and 21.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
